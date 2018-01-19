Caitlyn Smith’s Powerful Solo Debut After Writing For John Legend & More: This Was ‘Always The Plan’

After writing songs for stars like John Legend, Caitlyn Smith’s debut album is out — and she gave us the scoop on the ‘long and winding’ road it took to get here!

You may not know Caitlyn Smith’s name, but you’ve definitely heard her work. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter is the pen behind hits like “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” by Meghan Trainor and John Legend, “747” by Lady Antebellum, “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, and many others. Now, she’s in the spotlight herself with the release of her debut album, Starfire, out Jan. 19! “After a long and winding road of being in Nashville and missing the stage, this is a project that’s all my own,” Caitlyn tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re songs that I wrote for myself about my story. I didn’t think about genre when I made the record. I just wanted to make music.”

Even though Caitlyn has spent the last several years in Nashville, Starfire is a pop record at its core, but she says there’s definitely influence from Music City on many of the tracks. “The biggest influence, I would say, is the songwriting element of it,” she explains. “When you look at the history of country music, it’s very song focused, and that’s what this record is. I just focused, not necessarily on production or anything, but just on whether or not it was a GREAT song.”

Caitlyn first made her way to Nashville when she was 16 years old, and soon realized she could actually make a living off of songwriting. She always missed the idea of performing, though. “It became harder to give up my songs to these people,” she admits. “So that’s when I knew…okay…now it’s time to start focusing on [my own project]. It’s not an easy industry, but in those times when I thought maybe I should pack it up and give up, I’ve always had an incredible community around me and they just kind of remind me…you were made to do this, so don’t give up.”

