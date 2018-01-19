Blake Griffin & Kendall Jenner: Why They’re Slowing Down & ‘Leaning Toward’ A Split

Just like that, it’s over! Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are cooling off, and we have the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why it may lead to a full-on split!

It finally seemed like Kendall Jenner, 22, was getting ready to settle down with one guy, Blake Griffin, and start a serious relationship, but after just a few months, the couple is slowing things down. “Blake considers himself single,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He and Kendall have decided they are on a break that is leaning towards a full breakup. It’s not that they are mad at each other or won’t see and talk to each other again, but their priorities are career-oriented right now. They have decided it’s best to slow things down and figure out what to do next. If that includes dating other people, they would both be okay with that.”

After they were first spotted together in August, Kendall and Blake consistently kept popping up out and about over the next several weeks. Once his basketball season started in October, though, we were seeing less and less of them together. Now, Kendall is gearing up for one of the busiest times of her year — Fashion Week — and Blake is in the midst of his NBA season, so they both definitely have a lot to juggle at the moment. It leaves the supermodel in quite a different place from the rest of her family members — Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, just welcomed their third child, while Khloe Kardashian and her man, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first in just two and a half months.

Meanwhile, even Kourtney Kardashian has a man in her life — she’s been dating Younes Bendjima since mid 2017. Kylie Jenner is also currently pregnant, and although her relationship status with Travis Scott is a bit rocky, they’re still together, as far as we know. Looks like Kendall just isn’t quite ready to settle down yet!

