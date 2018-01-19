Porn Stars Katrina Jade & Jessy Jones Wear ‘F*ck Y’all’ Shirts To Awards To Honor August Ames

Fellow adult film stars Jessy Jones and Katrina Jade paid tribute to August Ames with some striking shirts during a recent awards show.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the XBIZ Awards were held in LA. It’s a ceremony honoring excellence in the porn industry. August Ames, who took her own life on Dec. 6, 2017, was honored at the event in a very special way. Fellow porn stars Jessy Jones, 32, and Katrina Jade, 26, attended the event sporting black outfits with one NSFW line written across the the chest: “F**k ya’ll.” This was August’s last comment to her critics on Twitter before she committed suicide. The shirts are designed to honor her and raise awareness for online bullying, according to The Blast. Head here for loads more images of August.

“The industry needs to take a stand against bullying … we won’t let the world forget August or what happened to her,” Jessy told the outlet. He also said that while their shirts were embraced by performers in attendance, they were not appreciated by the awards show’s organizers. Just one day after the XBIZ Awards, another adult film star named Olivia Lua, 23, died due to some type of drug overdose. She is the just latest in a series of adult film stars who have died suddenly in recent months including Shyla Stylez, Yuri Love and Olivia Nova.

“Much comment has recently been made on the number of adult stars having passed in the last year and with great sadness we must inform that the list has grown longer. We learned today that Olivia Lua passed away this morning—may she rest in peace,” her agency LA Direct Models wrote in a statement. They go on to explain that she hasn’t worked much since signing with them in Oct. 2017 due to “some personal challenges that had seen her in residential rehab for a period of nearly three months and from which she had been out for about a month, hoping to make a return to work in the early part of this year. We learned today that she had returned to a different facility in West Hollywood after a relapse, approximately a week ago, at which she was found deceased this morning.”

Katrina Jade at XBIZ Awards 2018 😍 pic.twitter.com/T4XJmgFCVX — Babe Land (@BabeLand1) January 19, 2018

