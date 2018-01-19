‘Mom & Dad’s Anne Winters: Fighting With Selma Blair & Nicolas Cage Was ‘So Fun’

Not only do they play her parents, but Selma Blair and Nicolas Cage are trying to kill Anne Winters in the new movie, ‘Mom and Dad’. In our EXCLUSIVE interview, the young actress shares how exciting it was to work with them!



Anne Winters, 23, is definitely the breakout star of Mom and Dad, a black comedy in which parents all over the world suddenly turn on their children. In the film, Selma Blair, 45, and Nicolas Cage, 54, play Kendall and Brent Ryan, respectively. Anne plays their daughter and oldest child, Carly Ryan, who spends the movie trying to keep both herself and her little brother, Josh, alive. When HollywoodLife spoke to Anne about the film, we couldn’t help but ask: what’s it like when Selma and Nicolas are trying to kill you?! “Honestly, it was just like, it was just so fun. As an actor it was really fun to kind of just go all in in every scene and be crazy and do whatever you felt like doing in that moment,” Anne told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously Nicolas and Selma are super great actors and stuff, so if anything they only helped bring out the best in everyone on set.” How cool!

Anne also revealed that there was a lot of improving throughout the film. “When you’re doing kind of a horror movie, I can’t imagine people that really stick to everything in the script because it’s, you know, it’s one of those things that you really have to just be there and really just be in horror and see what happens,” Anne explained to HollywoodLife. “You can’t be worried about saying the exact thing or screaming at the exact place that they wrote in the script.” She also added that she Selma and Nicolas were already attached to the film before she got the role, so that was a major “selling point” for her, as it would be any actor.

As far as stunts, Anne revealed that she did pretty much everything you see Carly do in Mom and Dad on her own. “I did everything that I had to do by myself,” Anne told HollywoodLife proudly. “And I hated rehearsing because they would always wanna rehearse stunts and stuff and I was like, lets just do it! There’s no need to rehearse me falling down! Let me just fall down! Definitely had some scrapes and bruises. I had a massive bruise on my knee for the entire shoot, but we made it into a big, bloody thing so it was like, covered up.” Make sure you watch Mom and Dad, which hits theaters, VOD and Digital HD on January 19!

