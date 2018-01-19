Aly Raisman Finally Faces Abuser Larry Nassar In Explosive Court Appearance

Aly Raisman testified against her abuser in court today, Dr. Larry Nassar. Her testimony is strong, fierce, and heartbreaking. Watch here. Trigger Warning for sexual abuse.

Again, trigger warning for sexual abuse. Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman finally got her chance to address the man who sexually abused her for years, USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, in court on the final day of his sentencing. Sitting next to former Team USA teammate Jordyn Wieber, Aly faced down Larry Nassar with strength and poise. She told the court that Nassar abused her “time after time, appointment after appointment.” Her statement was previously expected to be read by the prosecutor, but Aly rose to give it instead. “The tables have turned, Larry. We are here. We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere,” Aly said.

“And now, Larry, you will listen to me. You never healed me. You took advantage of our passions and our dreams. Imagine feeling like you have no power, and no voice. Well you know what Larry, I have my power and my voice, and I will use them.” She said she came to court to face her abuser so that he could see she had “regained her strength.”

Jordyn gave a statement as well, stating that she too was abused by the doctor, just like all of her other Fierce 5 Olympic teammates. “I thought that training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing I would ever had to do,” Wieber said to Nassar, while fighting back tears. “But in fact, the hardest thing I ever had to do was process that I was a victim of Larry Nassar.”

"I don't think they care, I don't think they're sorry. I think they just release their statements, and it's disappointing." @Aly_Raisman discusses USA Gymnastics' response to the Larry Nassar case with @OTLonESPN. pic.twitter.com/xXwC8XNKqw — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2018

HollywoodLifers, we’re so inspired by Aly. Leave your positive well wishes to the brave gymnast in the comments.