Harley Barber: 5 Things About The Alabama Student, 19, Expelled For Racist Rant On MLK Day

Bye, Felicia. Harley Barber won’t be attending the University of Alabama anymore. She was kicked out for posting racist rants to Instagram. Get the details.

Yes, she did post a racist rant on Martin Luther King Day. Actually, Harley Barber, 19, posted two racist rants to her “finsta” (aka fake Instagram or a secret account many use to post their “less polished” photos and videos, according to the Washington Post) on Jan. 15. In the first video, she turns off a running facet, saying “we don’t waste water because of people in Syria…I love how I act like I love black people because I f*cking hate n——.” It doesn’t get any less repulsive from there and she decides to crank up the racism a few notches in the second video.

“I’ve wanted to be an Alpha Phi since I was f*cking in high school and nobody fucking understands how much I love Alpha Phi,” she said in the second video, according to The Root. “And now someone wants to say I’m offensive because I said n——?” The then repeated the racial slur, pausing to say, “I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day.” She then repeated the racial slur about six more times. She would learn that nothing is secret on the Internet, as her videos were shared on Twitter.

This darling is originally from the Garden State. Don’t expect the town of Marlton, New Jersey to proudly bill itself as “the home of Harley Barber” anytime soon. Yes, proving that racist white people are not just limited to below the Mason Dixon line, Harley is from New Jersey. She made a point of saying that in her second video. “I’m in the South now, bitch. So everyone can f*ck off. I’m from New Jersey, so I can say ‘n—–” as much as I want.”

She was kicked out of her sorority before ‘bama bounced her back to Jersey. Hey, remember how Harley said she wanted to be part of the Alpha Phi sorority since she was “f*cking in high school?” That dream is over. “Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these video,” Linda Kahangi, the executive director of the Alpha Phi International Women’s fraternity, said on Jan. 16. “The Beta Mu chapter leadership and supporting alumnae moved quickly to address the offense, and Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi.”

“Like many of you, I find the videos highly offensive and deeply hurtful, not only to our students and our entire University community, but to everyone who viewed them,” Stuart Bell, the president of the University of Alabama, said in a statement on Jan. 17. “The actions of this student do not represent the larger student body or the values of our University, and she is no longer enrolled here.”

This is Harley Barber. Harley Barber is AΦ and thinks that she can throw around the N word and not be held accountable for her actions. @UofAlabama let’s prove her wrong. Racism and Bigotry will not and can not be tolerated. Period. pic.twitter.com/oKp8KlNMfo — Brittney K 🐣❤️ (@_thebrittneyk) January 16, 2018

Oh, and the chances of her moving back home with her mom are slim to non. Harley’s mom, Jill Barbera, told the Daily Mail that she “made her move out in mid December 2016 due to her lack of respect for everyone and everything and refusal to get treatment for [the same behavior.]”

She did apologize. “I feel horrible,” she told the New York Post. “I feel so, so bad and I am so sorry. I did something really, really bad. I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.” She also added that she was getting threatening phone calls. She’s since deleted both her Instagram accounts – her real one and the finsta where the videos first showed up.

Some people are willing to give her a second chance. Landon Collins, 24, a New York Giants strong safety and University of Alabama alum, said what Harley needs someone to talk some sense into her. “I would definitely sit down with her,” Landon told TMZ Sports. “A lot of people need help in this world, and she’s one of them. She needs to know that every person is not that way, every race is not that way. Everybody has their own common means and stuff like that.”

What do you think about Harley, HollywoodLifers? Did Alabama do the right thing?