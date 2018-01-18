Wendy Williams Slams ‘Babe’ Writer For Attacking Ashleigh Banfield Over Age & Appearance

Wendy Williams sounded off on Babe Net reporter, Katie Way, after she launched a verbal attack on HLN Anchor, Ashleigh Banfield’s appearance!

“And the winner is, Ashleigh!” — Wendy Williams, 53, has nothing but praise for HLN Anchor, Ashleigh Banfield, 50, for the way she handled a verbal attack on her appearance from 22-year-old Babe.net reporter Katie Way. Way was the reporter who wrote the story about an anonymous woman who came forward to claim she was sexually assaulted by actor/comedian Aziz Ansari, 34. After Banfield went on air to voice that the woman’s claims were nothing but a bad date, from her description of her night with Ansari, HLN reached out to Way to have her on the show with Banfield. In a strong-worded private letter to HLN Way vehemently declined to appear on the show, and attacked Banfield’s appearance and age. Click here to read HollywoodLife.com‘s Editor-In-Chief, Bonnie Fuller’s opinion on the Aziz Ansari story.

Way’s letter, which was apparently given to Business Insider, can be seen in full below, but here is a small excerpt of her comments about Banfield’s appearance and age: “The way your colleague Ashleigh (?), someone i’m certain no one under the age of 45 has ever heard of, by the way ripped into my source directly was one of the lowest, most despicable things I’ve ever seen in my entire life… I hope the 500 retweets on the single news write up made that burgundy lipstick, bad highlights, second wave feminist has-been really relevant for a little while… She DISGUSTS me…”

Banfield responded to the, what she calls a “powerful-worded” letter, on air, with a power response of her own. And, everyone should take a page of Banfield’s book.

“The reporter that wielded those powerful words sent some choice words my way,” Banfield introduced in a clip from Wednesday’s, January 17 telecast [watch below]. “I want to share this because I think this gives some insight into the caliber of the person who wielded that nuclear weapon at Aziz Ansari’s career. The caliber of this 22-year-old young women … I assume she fashions herself a feminist in this movement.” Banfield then read part of Way’s letter.

She concluded: “If you truly believe in feminism, the last thing you should do is attack someone in an ad hominem way for her age — I’m 50 — for my highlights — I was brown-haired for a while when I was a war correspondent interviewing Yasser Arafat and in Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza, and the West Bank — Google those places. That’s not the way we have those conversations as women or as men. We don’t attack — as journalists — we do not attack for people for their age, or their highlights, or their lipstick. It is the most hypocritical thing a woman who says she supports the woman’s movement could ever do.”

Here's the full email the https://t.co/YZ14Jca6FS reporter who wrote the Aziz Ansari story sent when asked to go on HLN with @TVAshleigh. It is really something.https://t.co/qTca5xA9m0 pic.twitter.com/usZBm0KnIr — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 17, 2018

