Pretty VA High Schooler, 17, Dead In Apparent Suicide After 1st Breakup — But Is It Murder?

While authorities deemed Hannah Green’s tragic death a suicide, friends & family are convinced the teen was in fact murdered. Read their convincing arguments here!

Hannah Green, 17, was found severely injured in an Amelia, Virginia storage unit on Jan. 13, according to the New York Post. The girl had a gunshot wound in her stomach, and authorities said she was conscious and able to talk when she was discovered. However, Hannah died later at Chippenham Hospital from her injuries. Although the medical examiner declared the teen’s death a suicide, her friends and family strongly believe she did not take her own life. Click here to see celeb deaths of 2018.

“Hannah was always smiling, always happy,” Hannah’s dad, William Green, told WTVR. “She loved playing softball and she loved being with her friends.” Hannah’s stepmom, Tina Green, agrees, saying there was no indication that “she would have done this to herself.” In fact, the 17-year-old was planning on attending Farmville’s Longwood University in the fall to play softball. “She was the ray of sunshine that lit up our home and our lives,” Tina explained. “My heart is broken and there is a hole that will never be filled, there isn’t a soul on Earth that could compare to Hannah.”

Hannah’s grieving friends are also having a hard time with her sudden and tragic death. “She was murdered I don’t care what they say, why would she shoot herself in the stomach if she was trying to kill herself, that makes no sense,” Haley Gilbert posted on a #JusticeFoHannah Facebook page. “How many people do you see trying to commit suicide that shoot themselves in the stomach? If she wanted to die she would have shot herself in the head plain and simple. That is bull ****, they need to look into this a lot more and put whoever did this away.”

A family is grieving after their 17-year-old daughter was found dead. Police say it’s suicide, but friends & family are desperate for answers. https://t.co/XmEdNavAPu — Crime & Justice (@CrimeJusticeHLN) January 18, 2018

Another friend posted, “In the chest, in a storage unit? Something doesn’t add up there.” In the meantime, police say they will continue to investigate Hannah’s death — even after the medical examiner’s findings. At this time though, no foul play is suspected, no arrests have been made, and no suspects are being sought. Hannah’s biological mother, Jennifer Riggan, shared that while she DOES believe Hannah shot herself, she doesn’t think her daughter meant to actually kill herself in the process. She explained Hannah was simply upset after getting into an argument with her boyfriend and losing her “first love.”

“I do know that she was threatening, if he didn’t come back, that she would kill herself,” Jennifer told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “But I don’t think she purposefully wanted this. I have no reason to believe that my daughter didn’t want to live. I have no reason to believe she was a troubled child and wanted to commit suicide.” The mother was also aware of the fight Hannah and her BF got into before she shot herself, but she wouldn’t comment on what the argument was about.

“It was young love, it was her first love, her high school boyfriend,” she said. “This was a struggle within herself and the loss of her first love.” After speaking with detectives, Jennifer also learned alcohol was a factor. “I just believe it was teenagers, alcohol, and guns — and a fight,” she explained, clarifying that it was not a physical altercation.

Either way, Hannah’s death is extremely heartbreaking. If you’d like to help her family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the funeral.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do YOU think about Hannah’s tragic death? Do you suspect a possible murder?