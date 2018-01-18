California House Of Horrors: Kids Only Fed One Meal A Day — Docs Fear They’ll Go Into Shock

This is out of a horror movie! Louise & David Turpin allegedly only gave their 13 chained up children one meal a day to live on, and now doctors are terrified they’ll go into shock as they recover.

The 13 children from the Perris, California torture house who were found inhumanely chained and shackled to their beds were also only allegedly fed just one meal a day during their captivity. Not only that, but the kids, who were rescued lying in their own feces and urine, were reportedly only allowed to shower twice a year by their parents Louise and David Turpin, 49 and 47 respectively. As a result of the captives’ horrifyingly meager diet, doctors are now fearing the children might actually go into shock while they take the long road to recovery. Despite these nightmarish living conditions that were described as “dark and foul-smelling” by authorities, child protective services were never called once — neighbors apparently had no idea all of this was going on. The children’s liberation happened because the victims’ sister, 17, managed to climb through a window to call the police. At first, authorities believed she was only 10 years old — that’s how malnourished she was.

We reported earlier how creepy home videos from 2011, 2013 and 2015 surfaced of the Turpin family that were just downright disturbing. As the couple renews their wedding vows with an Elvis Presley impersonator in the videos, their 13 kids danced along while they were eerily dressed in matching plaid outfits.

In addition to those clips, a video of the dramatic arrest has also found its way online after a security camera placed across the street managed to capture the moment authorities found the children. The Turpin parents have since been charged with torture and child endangerment and are each being held on a $9 million bail.

