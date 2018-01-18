Tom Brady Injures Throwing Hand 4 Days Before Conference Championship Game: Will He Be OK?

Tom Brady hurt his throwing hand during practice on Jan. 17, just days before the AFC Conference Championship. Will Tom be able to play, or will he have to sit this one out?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 40, injured his right throwing hand in a “minor collision” in practice on Jan. 17, according to ESPN. The injury could reportedly “affect him slightly” in the Jan. 21 AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury reportedly happened when one of Tom’s teammates accidentally ran into him and jammed his hand, the Boston Herald reports. Despite the injury, sources close to the quarterback told ESPN that Tom will likely be OK to play in the game. Tom did undergo tests with the Patriots medical staff after the collision and is now limited in practice. The next Patriots practice is Jan. 18 at 12:15 p.m. ET, so we’ll likely find out more about how he’s doing then.

This isn’t the first time Tom has been sidelined with an injury this season. He suffered from a sore Achilles in Nov. 2017 and a left shoulder injury in Dec. 2017. However, this is the first injury this season that impacts his throwing hand. He’s got to be able to throw the ball! If Tom were to not play on Jan. 21, the Patriots would have to turn to backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots are currently 13-3 and are looking to clench another Super Bowl win. Tom has played for the Patriots since 2000 and currently has 5 Super Bowl rings. You know he wants another one! The AFC Conference Championship will be played at the Patriots home turf in Gillette Stadium. The game will air at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Get well soon, Tom!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tom Brady will play in the game? Let us know your thoughts!