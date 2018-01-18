Just devastating. ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout reveals that she had a miscarriage last year. Check out the clip.

Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout shared in a promo for an upcoming episode of the hit series that she had a miscarriage in 2017. In the clip, the 26-year-old mother of three and husband Taylor McKinney are dining out when they begin discussing having another child. They go back and forth over adopting versus trying to pregnant again. While talking about having a child naturally, Maci states: “You’re forgetting something. Think about it.” The couple share a knowing look. “Yeah. Yeah? Taylor? Babe, tell me, it’s OK,” she says before Taylor heads to the bathroom. That’s when she shares the tragic news. HEAD HERE TO WATCH THE CLIP.

“I had a miscarriage,” Maci tells the show’s producer right before Taylor returns. “Her name’s Dandy. Dandelion.” This whole discussion clearly makes Maci’s husband uncomfortable. “I don’t wanna talk about it,” he says while checking his phone. But Maci doesn’t let it go. “I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it,” she says. His response? “I’d like to talk to our parents about it first.” Head here for more photos of Maci.

This painful moment has us wondering if the decision to adopt originated with the miscarriage last year. “We both agree that when we adopt, we don’t want to adopt a baby. We want to adopt a child,” Maci explained prior to the revelation. “If you seriously want to have another baby, then I’ll do it, but I still want to adopt too.” Sounds like this couple has some big decisions ahead. Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

