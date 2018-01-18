It seems Scott Disick wasn’t happy to hear Kourtney Kardashian got herself a hot, young boyfriend. He rang up his ex to rant about Younes Bendjima, before hanging up!

It seems Scott Disick, 34, forgot one of the golden rules of breaking up: do not make late night calls to your ex! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, revealed that she received one such call, as revealed in a preview for the Jan. 21 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “Last night, Scott called me at like, two in the morning,” Kourtney told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, “which he never calls me late at night – ever. He was just ranting, like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’”

“And I’ll go, ‘But what are you doing?’ Or then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better? What are you doing?’” Khloe couldn’t believe that this awkward back-and-forth was going on at two in the morning, but the best was yet to come. “By the end of the conversation,” Kourt said, “I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend, he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world! And so he was like, ‘He’s your boyfriend?’ And then he hung up the phone.”

Whoa. Seems Scott wasn’t thrilled that Kourt had moved on to Younes Bendjima, 24. Of course, if Scott is upset that Kourtney has a pretty young thing on her arm, he should check himself. After all, he’s been involved with Sofia Richie, who is nineteen-years-old. If anyone has any reason to flip out, it might be Kourt – especially since Scott is encouraging his teenage girlfriend to look like his ex. Kourtney is actually “creeped out big time” by Scott influencing Sofia to be a Kardashian lookalike. Maybe that’s worth a 2am phone call?

Though, Scott may want to take up meditation or yoga of whatever else helps him find his chill. In addition to this early-morning rudeness towards Kourtney, he reportedly flipped out on Sofia when he saw Sofia talk to her ex, Lewis Hamilton, 32, during a New Year’s Eve party. While Sofia and the Formula-1 racer were just making “friendly conversation,” Scott reportedly got jealous and wanted to leave the party early. The two were spotted holding hands a day later in Aspen, so it seems all’s good?

Do you think Scott went too far by calling up Kourtney at 2 AM, HollywoodLifers?