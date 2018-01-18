Prince William Shockingly Shaves His Head: See Pics Of Huge Royal Hair Makeover

It’s a look fit for a king. Prince William proved that bald is beautiful, as the British royal decided to change his ‘do by shaving his head!

You know the saying – “hair today, gone tomorrow.” Prince William, 35, joined Jason Statham, 50, Dwayne Johnson, 45, and the rest of the dudes on the “Hot Bald Guys” list. The British royal rolled out his buzzed makeover on Jan. 17 while visiting veterans at Evelina’s children hospital in London, according to the Mirror. He was supporting the Step Into health initiative, a program to help ease veterans into civilian life, but eyes were all on the Duke of Cambridge’s head. Prince William’s hair has been thinning recently, and it seems he decided to just take the plunge by shaving it off.

William’s hair has been the source of teasing from his brother, Prince Harry, 33, and his wife, Kate Middleton, 36. While watching a shearing demonstration, William was interested in an alpaca. “I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head,” Lyn Crejan, a farmer said at the time, according to E! News. “She said, ‘You need it more than me,’ and pointed to his head and he laughed.” Thankfully, William seemed to be in on the joke. When he first revealed Prince George, 4, the Prince said his newborn “got way more hair than me, thank god!”

“Hair loss can occur twenty per cent in your 20s, 30 per cent in your 30s and so on, including anytime after puberty,” Dr. Alan Bauman of Bauman Medical Group in Florida told the Huffington Post in 2014, and according to the American Hair Loss Association, two-thirds of men experience some degree of hair loss by age 35. By the time they turn 50, 85% of all men have significantly thinner hair. Dr. Bauman said that thinning begins at the temple and the crown of the head.

Male hair loss is triggered by “dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a breakdown product of the hormone testosterone that causes miniaturization of hair follicles.” Genetics usually determine whether or not a dude will go bald. Prince Charles, 69, has considerably thin hair, but there are other factors involved. Stress, poor diet, poor sleeping habits and medications can contribute to hair loss. There are ways to treat hair loss – low level laser therapy, nutritional supplements, toupees – it’s usually a hair transplant (or “scalp reduction,” as what President Donald Trump, 71, allegedly underwent) to fix things. Or, dudes can just accept it and go bald like William did.

