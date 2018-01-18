Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show PDA On First Visit To Wales & Fans Go Wild — New Pics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands for their first trip to Wales and the cute pics are too much to handle! See their affectionate outing here!

People in Wales just witnessed Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, interact with each other, and we couldn’t be more jealous. The happy couple stepped out hand-in-hand at Cardiff Castle for their first visit to Wales on Jan. 18. They were all smiles as they greeted the cheering crowds outside of the 2,000 year old castle, marking yet another introduction of Meghan to the British public ahead of their royal wedding on May 19. Click through the gallery above to see all the adorable PDA photos from their trip to Cardiff!

Harry looked dapper as always in a dark suit jacket layered over a navy sweater. The former Suits actress also rocked yet another fantastic coat as she donned a black Stella McCartney jacket over pants made by Welsh brand Hiut Denim. Meghan’s coat game has been consistently on point since she rocked a white wool coat during her engagement announcement on Nov. 27, 2017. People fell so in love with it that they crashed the website for Canadian label LINE almost immediately! She’s been styling more chic outerwear ever since. See the pair’s engagement photos here.

This is just yet another meet-and-greet between the engaged couple and the people of Great Britain. On Jan. 9, Harry and Meghan made their second official appearance since announcing their engagement when they braved the chilly London weather to visit Reprezent Radio. It was also their first public outing of 2018, and like in Wales, they kept close to one another, holding hands and snuggling up. We’re so excited to see these two showing off sweet PDA at even more events before they walk down the aisle this spring!

