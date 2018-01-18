Kevin Hart, Pharrell & More To Headline Star-Studded NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star weekend will have no shortage of star power! Kevin Hart, Pharrell, Fergie and many more slated to headline the NBA’s All-Star game!

The NBA just dropped its entertainment lineup for this year’s All-Star weekend — which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles February 16-18 — and it’s an impressive list of names! Fergie, 42,will sing the United States national anthem before tipoff at the All-Star game [February 18] and rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform the Canadian national anthem. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart, 38, will headline the player introductions, with 11-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Pharrell Williams, 44, and N.E.R.D set to perform at halftime. Click here for photos of the NBA’s latest campaign — This Is Why We Play.

