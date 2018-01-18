Millie Bobby Brown Vs. Natalie Portman: Fans Freak Over Wild Resemblance — See Incredible Pics

Are Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown secret twins? The resemblance between them is uncanny! See the insane pics!

How have we not noticed this until now? Millie Bobby Brown and Natalie Portman are basically identical, especially when Natalie was around Millie’s age. Photos of the two actresses show the insane resemblance through side-by-sides, and we’re truly shook. This sounds like a total crackpot theory, but we’re kind of assuming one of them is a time traveler. They’re that identical, and fans on Twitter totally agree. See the most shocking comparison pics they posted on Twitter below!

We’ve had the privilege of seeing Natalie grow up on screen, just like Millie. She’s now an incredible, Academy Award-winning actress (for Black Swan in 2011), but once upon a time, she was just a talented kid. In one of her first major roles, as Mathilda in Léon: The Professional, she was just 12 years old. Millie was 13 during Stranger Things’ first season! They look like sisters when you see them side-by-side around the same age.

When Natalie shaved her head for V for Vendetta, the resemblance is even uncannier. Still, with the long, brown hair that Millie’s rocking while she’s not filming Stranger Things makes her look like Natalie, too. We’re seriously freaking out about this. Now we need Natalie to make an appearance on Stranger Things season 3 in a flash forward scene as a grown up Eleven/Jane. We’d watch the hell out of that!

I NEED ANSWERS pic.twitter.com/7fskbhqwSN — Relatable Quotes (@RelatableQuote) January 18, 2018

Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018

is it just me or do @milliebbrown and natalie portman in “beautiful girls” look exactly the same… #MillieBobbyBrown #BeautifulGirlsMovie pic.twitter.com/NDENW1mvRx — Jacqueline Schroeder (@quinn_grace611) January 17, 2018

natalie portman and millie bobby brown. lemme get ᵁᴴᴴᴴᴴᴴᴴᴴ conspiracy theory upload from shane dawson pic.twitter.com/OhBM5bAA7a — char ♡.°୭̥ ୨୧ (@tofubyers) January 17, 2018

Are Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown related? I need answers!!!! pic.twitter.com/ACWGbiLH1V — BABA HADIA 💫 (@mandarinducklin) January 18, 2018

Oh my god why is Millie Bobby Brown Natalie Portman’s daughter?? https://t.co/i8Gu8c8uix — Sarah Jade (@SarahJadechotak) January 18, 2018

millie bobby brown and natalie portman morphed together pic.twitter.com/dBKmgR48xK — ann (@dcstinancy) January 16, 2018

