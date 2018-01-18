McKayla Maroney’s Agony: ‘I Thought I Would Die’ On Night Team Dr. Sexually Assaulted Me

The Olympic gymnast finally shared her agony in court, as USA gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, was forced to hear how he tormented her with years of sexual abuse.

Today, Jan. 18, was a day of triumph for gymnast McKayla Maroney, 22. It was on this day in court that her abuser, former team doctor, Larry Nassar, finally heard the pain she had suffered by him. Although McKayla was not present, her victim impact statement was read aloud by assistant attorney general, Angela Povilaitis, according to The Daily Mail. The open letter detailed the years of assault McKayla endured, and how she feared for her life. “It all started when I was 13 or 14 years old, at one of my first National training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport,” McKayla wrote. “For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old. I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night,” McKayla continued.

In her statement, McKayla also slammed Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic Committee for not taking action, and allowing this heinous crime to go on. “A simple fact is this. If Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee had paid attention to any of the red flags in Larry Nassar’s behavior I never would have met him, I never would have been “treated” by him, and I never would have been abused by him,” McKayla added.

McKayla’s statement proved to be both brave and inspiring, however, it almost didn’t happen. USA Gymnastics fined McKayla $100,000 for speaking out against Dr. Larry Nassar, as a part of her settlement. It wasn’t until Chrissy Tiegen, 32, volunteered to cover her expenses, that the USA Gymnastics dropped the fine. “USA Gymnastics has not sought and will not seek any money from McKayla Maroney for her brave statements made in describing her victimization and abuse by Larry Nassar, nor any victim impact statements she wants to make to Larry Nassar at this hearing or at any subsequent hearings related to his sentencing,” the organization said on Jan. 16. We are so proud of McKayla’s strength.

