Will Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher & Kaitlyn Bristowe Get Married In ‘Mass Bachelor’ Wedding?

The Bachelor franchise is cooking up some new ideas for their old bachelorettes, according to a new report, which claims ABC is exploring the idea of a “mass Bachelor wedding” with three couples — Rachel Lindsay, 32, and Bryan Abasolo, 37; JoJo Fletcher, 27, and Jordan Rodgers, 29; and, Rachel Lindsay, 32, and Bryan Abasolo, 37. The network is “hoping” to lock down the gig since all three couples “are ready” to tie the knot, a source told Us Weekly. Adding to the excitement, the insider also claims current lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his final rose recipient has potential to join the group of couples. While nothing is set in stone just yet, “this is just an idea being bounced around.” Click here for this week’s Bachelor recap!

As wild as the idea may seem to some, it may not be too far off. Both Rachel and JoJo have already expressed that they’re ready to walk down the aisle. At her November 30 , Rachel admitted that she was “ready” to be married when talking with the site at her Vow To Be Chic engagement party on November 30, 2017. “I keep saying winter wedding,” Rachel admitted, “but honestly I could elope with Bryan tomorrow. And it’s so funny because my mom texted me the other day and she goes, ‘Secretly I would love for you to just elope.’”

Meanwhile, JoJo admitted to getting the wedding bug a bit, while talking with Us at a Sole Society bash on August 10. “I think we did the right thing in taking our time and enjoying our relationship,” she said. “But I have started getting the wedding bug a bit. It’s definitely more so than before.”

And while Kaitlyn and Shawn, whose adorable relationship can be seen on Snapchat most of the time, have admitted they haven’t done “any [wedding] planning,” yet, they’d be open to an on-camera ceremony. “If the opportunity was right, we would talk about it.”

