Liam Payne Dramatically Reads ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ & Rita Ora Can’t Keep A Straight Face

Liam Payne just gave ‘Fifty Shades’ a major upgrade! He read an excerpt from one of the novels and his sensual take made Rita Ora lose her mind. Watch the clip!

Can Liam Payne narrate everything in our lives from now on? The 24-year-old was given the task of reading a passage from a Fifty Shades book when he visited KISS FM UK on Jan. 17 and honestly, we can’t deal — and neither can Rita Ora, 27. “Finally, I can sample her… mint and tea. An orchard of mellow fruitfulness,” Liam reads from E.L. James‘ novel Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian. “She tastes every bit as good as she looks. Good lord, I’m yearning for her.” From his British accent, to the subtle saxophone playing in the background, everything about this excerpt reading will make anyone swoon. The “Your Song” singer laughed her way through it, but Liam was met with a round of cheers from the sound stage as he finished. “That sounds like one of the best chocolate adverts,” Rita commented.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star shouldn’t be so surprised that the “Bedroom Floor” singer can pull off being seriously sexy. The pair teamed up for their steamy single, “For You” which is featured on the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. The song dropped on Jan. 5, and it’s been stuck in our heads ever since. Looks like the former One Directioner is giving his past bandmate Zayn Malik, 25, a run for his money! The new track definitely reminds us of Zayn and Taylor Swift‘s “I Don’t Want To Live Forever.” We aren’t complaining though — this is a winning formula. When is Harry Styles, 23, going to team up with a famous pop star to release a sensual song? Hurry up dude, we’re running out of Fifty Shades soundtracks!

Like its predecessors, Fifty Shades Freed will be out in time for Valentine’s Day with a theatrical release date of Feb. 9. But more importantly, the soundtrack will be out Feb. 10, because let’s be honest — that’s all we ever really care about.

We love how impressed @RitaOra was by @LiamPayne's reading of 50 Shades of Grey 😍#KISSBreakfast pic.twitter.com/SgvNsjflLa — KISS FM UK (@KissFMUK) January 17, 2018

