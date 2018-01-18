Scott Disick Furious With Kourtney For Wanting Kids With Younes: He Wants To Be Only Baby Daddy
Kourtney Kardashian may be ready for more kids, & she apparently wants them with Younes Bendjima! HL learned exclusively though that Scott Disick’s NOT having it!
Looks like Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has caught baby fever! While the reality star has always been open about loving pregnancy and wanting a big family, many thought that once she and Scott Disick, 34, broke up, more kids were off the table. However, it seems Kourtney is warming up to the idea of having babies with someone else — her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24! Scott and Kourtney already have three kids together though: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, and Scott is livid that Kourtney would even think about having more kids with another man. Click here to see some of Kourtney and Younes’ hottest PDA moments.
Making things even more complicated, a new report claims Mason, Penelope, and Reign don’t like their dad’s GF! “Sofia gets nervous around [Scott’s kids], so one minute she’s trying too hard and the next she’s ignoring them,” a source told OK!. “Mason in particular doesn’t like her. It’s becoming a nightmare for Scott, so he usually leaves Sofia behind now [when he sees the kids]. He’s begged Kourtney to speak to the kids to try and fix the situation but she secretly loves that this is blowing up in his face.” That’s got to be awkward!
