Kylie Jenner Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian While Pregnant: Why They’ve Become ‘Very Close’

Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian are closer than ever before — and it’s all thanks to Kylie’s pregnancy! In fact, HL learned exclusively they’re practically inseparable!

Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, unborn baby is already bringing people together! Bonding like never before, Kylie and big sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have become super close since Kylie found out she was pregnant. Kourtney, being a mom-of-three, has been helping her sis through her first pregnancy, giving her tips every step of the way. And while the expectant mother has been seeking support from ALL of her sisters, Kourtney has surprisingly been her rock during this nerve-wracking period of transition. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Kylie is leaning heavily on her sisters, especially Kourtney,” a Kardashian insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve been working closely together on a special line of cosmetics with Kourtney’s name attached, and they’ve become very close.” But their time together’s apparently not all about the new makeup line. In fact, Kourt’s been showering her little sister with motherly advice and support. The two are even in constant communication, which has helped Kylie feel less lonely during her pregnancy.

“Kourtney calls and speaks to Kylie every day without fail, and has been spending a lot of time at her house,” our source explained. “Kourtney has been giving Kylie a lot of really good advice regarding pregnancy and parenting, and let’s face it, it’s a subject she knows a lot about!” Before, Kylie felt closer to Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, which makes her newfound tightness with Kourtney all the more exciting!

“Kourtney and Kylie were never particularly close before —Kylie was a lot tighter with Kim and Khloe — so it’s really nice that they’ve bonded over Kylie’s pregnancy,” our source added. “Kourtney has become Kylie’s go-to person if ever she is feeling nervous or overwhelmed, and Kourtney has proven to be a real rock in her time of need.” How sweet is THAT?

