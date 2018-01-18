Kim Kardashian Sends Sweet Thanks To ‘Gestational Carrier’ & Explains Why She Used Her

Welcome, baby number 3! In an emotional post on her website, Kim Kardashian showed her gestational carrier some serious ‘love’ after a successful birth. Read her words say here!

Just days after Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, greeted their newest, cutest addition to their growing family for the very first time, Kim took to her website and app to shout-out her immense gratitude for the person who gave birth to her third baby. “I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. “It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time.”

Kim later went on to talk about how although she’s frequently called her gestational carrier (who is definitely NOT Kylie Jenner by the way) a surrogate, that term is actually a misnomer. “A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term,” Kim clarified. “Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

When it came to the decision to use a gestational carrier, it was ultimately the only safe option for Kim and Kanye to move forward with their plans to expand their family. Kim wrote, “I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” Kim admitted. “Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own.” Click here to see pics of celebs, including Kim, who had the sexiest selfies of 2017.

