You ready for this? Justin Timberlake’s ‘Supplies’ music video is here, and he’s dancing through doomsday. Watch now!

It may be the end of the world, but at least we can still all dance, right? Justin Timberlake‘s music video for his new song off Man of the Woods, “Supplies”, is a bizarre message about current social justice movements and the eventual end of the world. It’s unclear if JT thinks that today’s movements are going to cause our demise, or if what they’re fighting are. Either way, the future is bleak in Justin’s head.

The video starts with Justin sitting in a penthouse that looks suspiciously like the one he filmed “Sexyback” in, watching a wall full of TVs all showing different protests. Throughout the music video, he moves on to different protests around his world. There’s a thinly-veiled reference to the Illuminati at one point, with him lighting a pyramid topped with the seeing eye on fire as people gyrate in a crowd underneath. In another scene, a girl wearing a “Pussy Grabs Back” tee topples a car with her bare hands.

Maybe the weirdest part is when Justin and a sexy woman walk through a crowd of people suspended lifeless in the air with glow sticks around their necks. When she plucks them, they fall to the ground. This is basically that scene from IT when The Losers Club find all of the missing kids Pennywise’s stolen away in the sewer. It’s not just us thinking that, right? Eventually, Justin and the woman are in the desert, the ruins of a city behind them. They’re joined by a ragtag group of kids, all covered in dirt. Are these their kids? We have so many questions about this video!

