‘RHONJ’: Are Caroline Manzo & Jacqueline Laurita Returning To The Series?

With the latest season of ‘RHONJ’ in the bag, are former stars Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita coming back for another round on the Bravo hit? We’ve got the answer!

Now that season 8 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is history, can we expect some familiar faces to make triumphant returns to the Bravo hit in its ninth go around? It’s a distinctive “maybe” for alum Caroline Manzo, 56, who left the show in 2013 after season five. As for if producers have hit her up about coming back, she played coy to Us Weekly, telling the publication, “It’s not a no and it’s certainly not a yes. It’s a who knows.” WHAT? How amazing would that be? We’d love to see her go toe to toe with nemesis Teresa Giudice, 45, who recently hinted on WWHL that Caroline was her least favorite ever castmate. Not only that, her other enemy Danielle Staub, 55, is back on the show so there could be plenty of drama with the return of Caroline.

She starred for three seasons on the spinoff Manzo’d With Children alongside her family, but it’s going to take a lot of hard consideration to go back to the catfights of RHONJ. ” It would be a major major decision that I would have to really think very long and very hard on. It’s not something that I would embrace wholeheartedly and say ‘let’s do this!’ It’s something that I would consider very very heavily and for a long time,” Caroline adds. “On my end it would have to be a very well thought out decision because it has so many layers to it at this point in my life. So many layers to it. I had so much fun doing Manzo’d. It was just an awesome awesome opportunity.”

The publication claims that both Caroline AND former castmate and sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita, 48, have been asked back by producers. Jacqueline left the show after the fifth season and returned again for season seven, so it would be great to see her back on the program again. And with Caroline and Teresa’s contentious relationship, we know the former would love to have a family member on the show if she does agree to come back!

