Cardi B Sings Heartbreaking Breakup Song In Topless Video — Is She Planning To Leave Offset?

Cardi B just shared a clip of herself singing along to a tragic song — while topless! Are her and Offset’s days numbered?!

Cardi B just shared a clip that has fans hotly speculating that she’s considering leaving her fiance Offset, 25! In the video in question, the 25-year-old rapper playfully croons along to Amanda Miguel‘s “Mi Buen Corazon.” That means “My Good Heart.” Oh, did we mention that she’s topless? Because she definitely is and she looks incredible while singing for the camera, even in a shower cap! But that’s not the only thing that has followers wondering if she’s considering leaving her famous fella!

The “Bartier Cardi” rapstress captioned the video: “Mood..Never AGAIN.” Oh snap! It’s hard to interpret that as anything other than referencing the claims that Offset has cheated on her multiple times in the past. This video comes just hours after Cardi clapped back at a fan who criticized her for staying with Offset! Head here to see loads more photos of this couple!

“Cardi B you deserve somebody better than Offset,” the fan wrote. She soon responded: “Don’t tell about who I deserve with him or not you don’t know how he matured me. Before I met him I ain’t got a lawyer, business management and I was insecure about my music. He helped give me confidence and helped me get my business situated,” she tweeted back. Wow! But, considering this new video, is she doubtful since defending Offset? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

