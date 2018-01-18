Dylan Farrow Tearfully Describes Alleged Sexual Abuse By Woody Allen: He Touched My Labia

Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Woody Allen, gives harrowing details of the August day in 1992 when he allegedly sexually abused her, in her first TV interview.

Woody Allen‘s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, 32, continues to speak out against the Oscar-winning director with claims that he sexually abused her as a child; And this time, she’s detailing her scarring encounter out loud, in her first television interview. Farrow broke down in tears explaining Allen’s alleged sexual abuse, which she claims occured in a small attic on August 4, 1992. “I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up,” Farrow recalled to Gayle King on CBS This Morning. “And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted… As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts… As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.” Farrow, who has stood by her story for two decades, has told the same story in past op-eds and open letters.

Farrow described how Allen was “always touching me, cuddling me and if I ever said, you know, like I want to go off by myself, he wouldn’t let me…He often asked me to get into bed with him when he had only his underwear on and sometimes when only I had my underwear on.” She added: “I loved my father. I respected him. He was my hero. And that doesn’t obviously take away from what he did. But it does make the betrayal and the hurt that much more intense.”

Farrow broke down in tears after King showed her a clip of Allen denying the allegations in a 60 Minutes interview, in which he called Farrow’s version of events “so insane.”

“He’s lying and he’s been lying for so long,” Farrow said in reply to the clip. “And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I’m sorry.”

Allen released the following statement to CBS: “Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter.” Allen has always denied the allegations made by Farrow. In light of the MeToo and Time’s Up movements, Allen has come under fire for Farrow’s allegations. Some of the actors and actresses he’s worked with have recently donated their salaries from his films to the Time’s Up initiative, among other organizations.

In another portion of the interview, King asked if Farrow wanted to bring Allen “down.” She replied: “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? ” Farrow asks. “Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage that after all of these years of being ignored, disbelieved and tossed aside?”

The full transcript from the interview can be found on CBS This Morning.

In her first TV interview about the allegations, Dylan Farrow says she's speaking up again to have her voice included in the #TimesUp and #MeToo conversations: https://t.co/whYuJPmsTs

#FarrowThisMorning pic.twitter.com/hCMZN2WRYK — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 18, 2018

