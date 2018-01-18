Could Quinn Really Be Dead? An Investigation Before ‘Scandal’ Returns

Is another original Gladiator already six feet under? The big ‘Scandal’ mystery is whether or not Quinn is dead. Is she really gone for good, or is this just one hell of a cliffhanger? Let’s investigate!

In the Scandal season 7 winter finale, fans were left wondering about the fate of Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes). Olivia (Kerry Washington) went head-to-head with her father in one incredible showdown. Olivia thought Rowan (Joe Morton) was only bluffing when he said he would kill Quinn. In the final moments of the episode, Rowan went into another room and fired two shots. All of a sudden, we heard Quinn’s screams. Olivia and the rest of the world were stunned. Is Quinn dead or alive?

The show is gearing up to answer that question in its Jan. 18 winter premiere. In a sneak peek from the episode, Rowan is seen pouring gasoline in the trunk of a car and lighting it on fire. He calls 911 to report a fire. Is Quinn’s dead body in the trunk of the car? Or is this all just a major ruse on Rowan’s part? He’s capable of murder, but killing a pregnant woman? That’s taking things to a whole new level of evil.

Right after the winter finale, showrunner Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter and said, “It’s the final season you guys, you know we had to go all out. We are happy that @KatieQLowes can have this time with her baby. #scandalfinalseason.” Katie, who gave birth to her first child in Oct. 2017, tweeted: “Thank you to the @ScandalWriters @shondarhimes for this time with my baby. And for Quinn. #Scandal.” Shonda and Katie are being cryptic AF!

However, Katie was on the Scandal set during the Television Critics Association winter press tour and told EW: “I can’t say anything much about why I’m here, but you know that the show deals a lot with flashbacks and time not necessarily moving in chronological order. You will find out very early on as soon as we come back what Quinn’s fate is. All I can say is some of the stuff you’re going to see is definitely the hardest stuff I’ve ever done for sure.” Kerry also posted an Instagram photo from set featuring Katie in Dec. 2017. But is it a throwback photo? We just don’t know!

Long story short, only the Scandal cast knows what’s going on. Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

It’s the final season you guys, you know we had to go all out. We are happy that @KatieQLowes can have this time with her baby. #scandalfinalseason — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 17, 2017

Thank you to the @ScandalWriters @shondarhimes for this time with my baby. And for Quinn. #Scandal — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) November 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Quinn is dead or alive? Let us know!