Super Bowl Champ Derrick Ward’s Wife Claims He Threatened to Kill Her & Abuses Painkillers

Former NFL star Derrick Ward’s wife has accused him of threatening to kill her. We’ve got the shocking details on how she now has a restraining order against him.

So scary! The wife of former Super Bowl champ Derrick Ward, 37, has accused him of threatening to kill her and says he gets violent around their children. TMZ broke the news that Naomi Lee Allen-Ward asked for and got a restraining order against the ex NFL running back after alleging that he has put her though physical and emotional abuse, and is also claiming he has a painkiller addiction. The site obtained documents filed in Los Angeles County court on Jan. 16 and the details are terrifying.

In the court papers she alleges that she tried to diffuse a situation where Derrick was giving his daughter a hard time about having scuffed shoes and says he responded, “You always have to f***ing say something! I hate you! I’ll kill you! I don’t care if I go to jail.” His wife also claims that in an Oct. of 2017 argument he lunged toward her and put his hands around her throat, allegedly telling her “You’re so f***ing stupid.” Naomi claims that he’s been verbally abusive to her throughout their nine year relationship but that it has escalated to physical violence over the past year. The site said that in court documents she accused him of shoving her, breaking things and even punching walls, all while their children are present.

The Blast showed court papers where Naomi wrote she believes her husband “is mentally unstable” and that he goes into “explosive fits of anger, and is still battling addiction to painkillers.” The restraining order forbids Derrick from coming within 100 yards of his wife and kids. The athlete played in the NFL for seven seasons, with his first four years in the league as a running back for the New York Giants and he won a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2008. He retired from the sport in 2011 after going to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

