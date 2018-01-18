16 Celeb Couples Who Love To Post Cuddle Selfies On Instagram

If celebrities date each other and don’t post PDA pics on Instagram, did they really date? See all the best selfies of stars cuddling their significant others!

Every relationship is unique, but one thing they typically have in common is wanting to shout your love from the rooftops — or, well, on social media. This need to express our love for our partners publicly can affect anyone with an Instagram account, and yes, that includes some of our favorite celeb couples. From young couples like Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 25, to partners who have been married for years like Portia de Rossi, 44, and Ellen DeGeneres, 59, plenty of A-List lovers have flaunted their relationships on the Internet by posting selfies of themselves cuddling with their significant other.

Zigi are notorious for giving each other sweet social media shoutouts. One of the most recent was posted to the supermodel’s Instagram account in honor of the “Still Got Time” singer’s 25th birthday. On Jan. 12, Gigi posted a collection of photos and videos of her boyfriend. “Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday,” she captioned the adorable post. In the first video, you can see Zayn smiling and holding his girlfriend’s cheek as he nuzzles his face against hers. These two literally cannot get any cuter!

But Gigi and Zayn aren’t the only couple who’ve expressed their love on the Internet through cute and cuddly selfies. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and more couples have all fallen victim to cupid’s arrow and the “post” button on Instagram. Click through the gallery above to see the sweetest snaps taken by famous couples in love!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity couple’s cuddle selfie is your favorite?