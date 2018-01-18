Cardi B Fires Back At Fan Telling Her To Leave Offset: ‘Don’t Tell Me Who I Deserve’

Cardi B is clapping back at a fan who told her she deserved better than fiance Offset. We’ve got the details on how she’s totally defending her man.

Alleged cheating, allegedly getting another woman pregnant, allegedly making sex tapes with other women….NONE of that has been able to sway Cardi B, 25, from dumping fiance Offset, 26. She’s now revealing how he helped her overcome her insecurities about her music and get her professionally on the right path and she’s not about to dump him because she’s too indebted to the rapper. She had a pretty harsh clap back on Twitter when on Jan. 18 a fan told her, “Cardi B you deserve somebody better than Offset.” She did NOT take than well.

“Don’t tell about who I deserve with him or not you don’t know how he matured me. Before I met him I ain’t got a lawyer, business management and I was insecure about my music. He helped give me confidence and helped me get my business situated,” she tweeted back in response. She’s since deleted her harsh missive (don’t worry, we screen saved it!) but fans are still telling her she needs to get some self-esteem and move past her man and all of his drama. She later wrote “People are just too miserable for me I’m sorry I’m to blessed to be dealing with ya sh*t today.The negativity is not going to tarnish my feelings from these blessings and opportunities I’m getting .Have a good day.” See pics of Cardi and Offset, here.

It seems like Cardi spends more time defending her relationship with Offset than she does talking about her music. She takes the bait on a near-daily basis from fans dragging her that she needs to get some self-worth and leave the Migos member and every day there’s a new reason as to why she’s staying with him. On Jan. 15 she claimed she could have plenty of other men, tweeting, “I got options but I want who I want.” So her heart wants Offset. Now three days later she’s saying that she’s with him because she basically feels like she owes her career to him. Oh Cardi.

People are just too miserable for me 🤷🏽‍♀️I’m sorry I’m to blessed to be dealing with ya shit today.The negativity is not going to tarnish my feelings from these blessings and opportunities I’m getting .Have a good day 💁🏽 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 18, 2018

