Brigitte Bardot Shockingly Slams #MeToo Movement: A ‘Majority’ Of Accusers Are ‘Hypocritical’

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot has added her name to the list of women actually opposed to the #MeToo movement. Here’s why.

Brigitte Bardot, 83, called actresses who have joined the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements “hypocrites,” calling them out for allegedly trying to get attention. “The vast majority [of actresses] are being hypocritical and ridiculous,” Brigitte told French magazine Paris Match. “Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed.”

Her controversial comments come a week after fellow French actress, Catherine Deneuve, sparked worldwide anger after she very publicly slammed the women of Me Too. Catherine, star of films like Belle de Jour and Repulsion, signed an open letter along with 100 other women that called #MeToo a “puritanical witch hunt” that threatened sexual freedom and men. Catherine later apologized and distanced herself from the letter after one of the signatories blamed women for rape.

Brigitte was one of the most famous ingénues of the 1960s, starting her career in 1956 with And God Created Woman, and starring in other films like Viva Maria! and Contempt. “I was never the victim of sexual harassment,” she told Paris Match. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside.” She should take into consideration, though, that other women are bothered by sexual harassment, and they have the right to express that belief as she expresses hers.

This also isn’t the first time Brigitte’s sparked controversy. She’s been cited several times for “provoking discrimination and racial hatred” in France. Brigitte, who became an animal rights activist after ending her acting career in 1973, condemned Muslims in France in 2006 for their traditional feast of Aid el-Kebir, which includes slaughtering sheep. In a 2006 letter to letter to then French interior minister Nicolas Sarkozy, she wrote that France was, “tired of being led by the nose by this population that is destroying us, destroying our country by imposing its acts.”

