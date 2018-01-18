Ariel Winter Savagely Fires Back At Critic Who Says She’s Asking To Be Harassed By Baring Cleavage

When a hater told Ariel Winter she was asking to be sexually harassed by showing cleavage in a plunging dress, she responded in the BEST way. See her savage tweet here!

Ariel Winter has NO time for slut-shamers — she even responded to one directly on Twitter with the most epic message! The Modern Family star attended an event on Jan. 14 and wore a plunging black dress with a slit, which obviously put a lot of skin on display. One male critic took to Twitter to comment on the outfit, writing, “The problem with #SexualHarassment in #Hollywood deeper than all the activists think; let’s take Ariel Winter i.e: I’m wondering why she even put the dress [on] at all. If you put your t**s on display don’t be surprised hen some guy wants to grab them. #BS #MeToo #TimesUp.”

Obviously, this way of thinking is completely absurd — women should be able to wear whatever they want without fear of being sexually harassed. And Ariel made sure to let the guy know it! “You’re right,” she responded. “I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. And I guess if this is what I should expect, then he should expect my pretty little foot in my high heel kicking him right between his legs. My body is mine no matter what I wear. Women aren’t objects to be fondled. Period.” WOW, SLAY! Ariel is only 19, but her response was eloquent and to the point, with the perfect amount of sass.

It didn’t stop the hater from defending his stance, though. “Lady doesn’t dress like this,” he wrote. “U r a “star” of 1 show. When Modern Family will end so will ur career, so instead of using ur celebrity status for good all u can do is 2 show ur bosom & stir controversy so internet will talk.” Needless to say, dozens of fans responded and stuck up for Ariel, and we are DEFINITELY declaring her the winner of this Twitter war!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariel’s response to the body shamer!?