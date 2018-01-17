Will Kris Jenner Replace Hoda Kotb On ‘Today Show’ Hour With Kathie Lee Gifford?

Will Kris Jenner conquer mornings the same way she took over reality TV? The ‘KUWTK’ icon reportedly wants to join Kathie Lee Gifford on ‘Today,’ taking the spot left vacant by Hoda Kotb!

Is America ready to wake up to Kris Jenner? With Hoda Kotb, 53, replacing Matt Lauer, 60, in the earlier hours of the Today show, there’s suddenly an open seat next to Kathie Lee Gifford, 64, in the fourth hour of the long-running morning show. It may not be vacant for long, as a NBC insider tells In Touch that Kris, 62, is “campaigning hard” for the job. Thankfully for Kris, she has someone on the inside that might hook her up with the gig, “Kathie lee things they’d make a great team and got Kris a meeting with the top brass.”

“Kris is promising big ratings,” the insider added. Well, if the Today producers want someone who had similar chemistry that Hoda had with Kathie Lee, they could not get a better pick than her BFF, Kris. The two have been friends for several decades, when Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, 68, would go on vacation with Kathie Lee and her late husband, Frank Gifford. Kathie Lee, while reminiscing with Kris on a 2013 episode of Today, said that they’ve been through “hell and high water” together. Kris, in return, said that Kathie Le has “been such a great force and inspiration in my life.” How sweet!

If they needed any more endorsement, they only had to look to Kris’s family. “Drinking at wine at 6 am is really my jam,” Khloe Kardashian, 33, told Entertainment Tonight, “but I think it’s really more Kris Jenner’s jam at the moment…her and my mom are like best friends. Those two together and drunk in the morning would be epic.” Hopefully, for Kris, the NBC producers would agree.

Though, if Kris gets the job, does that mean she needs to relocate to New York City? Would that impact future episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? After all, the latest season has seen Kris pull a Black Mirror on her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, 83, and get an ear-job (yes, that is a thing.) Would Kris have to give up KUWTK for Today? Or will the famous ‘momager’ find a way to be on both? That would give fans all the Kris Jenner they ever wanted.

