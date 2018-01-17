Caitlin Beadles: 5 Things To Know About The Ex Justin Bieber Spent Thanksgiving With

Selena Gomez may have Justin Bieber’s heart now, but he spent Thanksgiving with his very first girlfriend Caitlin Beadles. We’ve got five things to know about his former sweetie.

For die hard fans of Justin Bieber, they all know that before there was Jelena there was Jaitlin. While the Biebs, 23, is currently back together with Selena Gomez, 25, he spent Thanksgiving of 2017 with his first girlfriend Caitlin Beadles. The two were sweethearts back in 2008-2009 but ended up splitting because he was quickly rising to fame and she didn’t want to be part of the spotlight. She’s in it again now that her brother Christian shared a photo of Caitlin alongside the singer on his Instagram and captioned it, “So thankful for my brother and sister this thanksgiving #happyturkeyday #family.” We’ve got five things to know about Justin’s first honey.

1. Justin and Caitlin met at church.

Right after the Biebs moved to Atlanta in 2008 to work under Usher‘s mentorship, he met Caitlin while attending the same church. She’s still deeply religious like Justin is, as her Instagram profile includes the quote “Jesus knew about rejection His entire time on earth, but it did not change how He loved.”

2. Caitlin survived a horrific boating accident.

In 2009 she was involved in a jet ski accident that “resulted in changing her life forever. Her journey to recovery has been long and ongoing,” according to a bio on her animal rescue “about me” page. It even caused Caitlin and Justin to briefly get back together that year.

3. Caitlin is an animal lover with her very own dog rescue charity.

Her Instagram is filled with pics of dogs in need and she started the Caitlin’s Vine of Bravery Animal Rescue after using therapy dogs to help her overcome the physical and emotional trauma following her boating accident. She helps place animals who have suffered into loving homes.

4. Caitlin has a super hot boyfriend.

On her Instagram she’s seen in plenty of pics with a gorgeous tall guy. She loves planting kisses on him and they went ice skating over the holidays.

5. Caitlin is a fashion queen.

She is an Instagram fashion influencer and was even nominated for a Shorty Award for Best in Fashion when it comes to social media.

