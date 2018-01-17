Tyler Hilinski: Washington State QB Found Dead In Apparent Suicide At Age 21

Tyler Hilinski, the quarterback for the Washington State Cougars has been found dead in his apartment in an apparent suicide according to police. We’ve got the sad details.

This is just devastating. Washington State’s 21-year-old quarterback Tyler Hilinski has taken his own life in an apparent suicide according to police in Pullman, WA. Authorities said that he suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a rifle and suicide note were found next to his body. Police had been called to do a welfare check on Tyler at his apartment when he failed to show up at football practice on Jan. 16 and made the grim discovery.

Tyler had just started for the team in the Holiday Bowl against Michigan State on Dec. 29 and the red-shirted sophomore was set to become their official starter in the 2018-19 season. It is so hard to believe that he was out there playing top level NCAA football and less than three weeks later he’s gone. Washington State president Kirk Schulz tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family.” His coach Mike Leach also took to Twitter to say “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Seattle Times sports reporter Stefanie Loh tweeted that “Tyler Hilinski was always gregarious, cheerful and respectful to both the media and his teammates,” but added that one can never know what demons someone might be fighting. Being the leader of a Pac-12 football team had to be a really stressful position. Tyler came to WSU after playing high school football un Upland, CA. His younger brother Ryan is a top 2019 NCAA quarterback prospect so talent really runs in the family.

If you or anyone you know is hurting and needs help, PLEASE remember you can always call The National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255.

