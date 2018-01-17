Alex Pall: How He’s Dealing With The Bombshell Revelation That He Cheated On His GF

It looks like Alex Pall is putting his career first, and focusing on his music, despite his recent cheating scandal! Check out the new Chainsmokers music video here!

If you haven’t heard by now, The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall, 32, is in some pretty hot water after his now-ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward, exposed his alleged infidelity. Although Pall has yet to comment on Tori’s accusations, The Chainsmokers have released a music video for their new song, “Sick Boy.” Could Alex be moving on? We’re thinking so. The Chainsmokers took to Twitter to announce their latest project captioned, “easy to say when you don’t take the risk boy,” with a link to the video.

With lyrics like, “I’m from the east side of America, where we choose pride over character, and we can pick sides but this is us,” the song clearly speaks on the state of the U.S., and we are so here for it! The video shows Andrew Taggart, 28, singing in to a microphone while Alex is on the piano, and Matt McGuire is on the drums. A lot of fans gushed over the new song tweeting, “This is a masterpiece thank you guys. I can’t wait for the show in Vienna!”

Other fans were more concerned with Alex’s cheating scandal. One individual commented under the “Sick Boy” post with, “What was the reason Alex,” with a picture of the video that showed Alex with another woman. We aren’t certain if Alex has apologized to Tori, but it’s safe to say their relationship is over.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Chainsmokers song “Sick Boy” and the music video? Let us know your thoughts below!