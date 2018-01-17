Stormy Daniels Allegedly Had Unprotected Sex With Trump While He Was Married To Melania

New details of Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels emerge as the porn star claims they didn’t use protection when they had ‘boring’ sex!

Stormy Daniels is speaking up again about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, which she claims happened shortly after wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron Trump, in 2006! As if cheating on his wife three months after she had a baby wasn’t bad enough, Stormy claims that they didn’t use protection when they allegedly had sex in his Nevada hotel room. Stormy told InTouch magazine that the alleged sex was “textbook generic,” but she loved the witty banter they shared “for hours.”

Stormy and the now-president met at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in 2006, where he apparently asked for her phone number and asked her out to dinner. She recalled to InTouch magazine (after taking a polygraph test!), that she allegedly went to his hotel room, where Trump was wearing pajamas. They allegedly had dinner in the room instead of hitting the town. When she excused herself to go to the bathroom, the mood changed.

“When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ I remember thinking, ‘I hope he doesn’t think I’m a hooker,'” she told InTouch. “The sex itself was nothing crazy. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do.” Sick burn! Stormy said that they spoke frequently until about 2009 or 2010, and reportedly met up one more time, in 2007 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They didn’t have sex, Story said, during that encounter. Eventually, their communication died out.

