Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Enjoy ‘Adventurous’ Sex: More Chemistry Than He Had With Kourtney

Scott Disick is having a blast in the bedroom with girlfriend Sofia Richie. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s more adventurous than Kourtney Kardashian

With all of the massive PDA that Scott Disick, 34 and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie have been putting on lately, it’s even hotter when the pair are out of the public eye. The reality star is loving that he’s been getting more adventurous action than he did when he was baby mama Kourtney Kardashian‘s partner. “One of the things that has Scott so sprung on Sofia is their sex life. He’s actually pretty respectful and doesn’t share a ton of details, but he does hint that Sofia is way more adventurous in bed than Kourtney ever was,” a source close to The Lord tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Scott used to complain that Kourtney didn’t have enough sex drive, that she couldn’t keep up with him. With Sofia there is no disconnect there, he says she’s just as much of a nymphomaniac as he is,” our insider continues. Sofia’s just a teenager still so no wonder she has all of that energy. Kourt has three young kids with Scott so she probably didn’t have the time for wild sex antics that he craves.

“Scott’s got a bit of an obsession with threesomes so he’s been trying to make that happen and apparently Sofia hasn’t closed the door on it. She’s way more open-minded than Kourtney ever way and Scott loves that,” our source adds. Whew! No wonder The Lord has been trotting her around to one sexy vacation to the next. After a steamy trip to Miami the pair are now in Mexico partying at pal Joe Francis‘ home in Punta Mita. She’s been tempting him in a little tiny thong bikini and both Scott and Sofia have been sharing PDA filled photos on their social media. No wonder they can’t keep their hands off each other because once they get behind closed doors the fireworks really go off.

HollywoodLifers, did you think Scott and Sofia’s romance would last as long as it has?