Barack Obama Wishes Michelle A Happy Birthday With Romantic Words & Roses: ‘I Love You More Each Day’

Barack Obama showed so much love to wife Michelle on her Jan. 17 birthday, sending her a romantic message and the flowers.

Remember the good old days when we had a president and first lady who adored and respected each other? Even though they’re private citizens now, the love affair between former President Barack Obama, 56, and wife Michelle just grows stronger by the year. She turned 54 on Jan. 17 and not only did he profess his undying love for her on Instagram, he sent her flowers and a romantic handwritten note! He posted a photo to his Instagram showing him gazing adoringly at his wife with the heartwarming caption, “You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday.”Awww!

Obama is so thoughtful he even sent flowers and a romantic love note to Michelle for when she arrived at her office today! The beloved former first lady shared a photo of the blooms and a handwritten card sweetly addressed to his “Miche” to her IG account with the caption, “Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.”

No we’re not crying, YOU’RE crying! Such pure class. Oh man, the love and respect these two have for each other is just so inspirational. And such a sharp contrast to the icy relationship the current first couple has. Michelle is so beloved that people from across America sent her birthday cards for her big day, which she showed in another photo.

Celebrities also sent their fondest birthday wishes to wonderful Michelle.

Happy birthday to my friend @MichelleObama. You are kindness and grace, wisdom and class. pic.twitter.com/WFutOAfMcP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 17, 2018

Happy Birthday @MichelleObama! You are a constant inspiration. Bold. Funny. Beautiful inside and out. Brilliant. Our @sxsw panel still ranks among my proudest and most surreal days. Thank you for being such a champion of women! 🎈 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 17, 2018

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. Your blanket fort buddy wishes you a cozy and wonderful day! pic.twitter.com/suRstSHHJo — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 17, 2018

Happy bday to one of the most thoughtful and inspiring people I had the pleasure of meeting, @MichelleObama! pic.twitter.com/enzxQIE3mK — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 17, 2018

I couldn’t bring myself to entirely crop out 44. Happy birthday @MichelleObama. pic.twitter.com/eltuFY904B — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 17, 2018

