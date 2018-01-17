Liam Hemsworth’s Family ‘Loves’ Having Miley Cyrus Around: Chris’ Wife Gushes Over The Singer

Miley Cyrus fits right in with Liam Hemsworth’s family! — And those are their words not ours! Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa gushes over the singer and it’s too cute!

Elsa Pataky, 41, is team Miley Cyrus! The wife of Chris Hemsworth, 34, raved over her future sister-in-law at the LA premiere of 12 Strong on January 16. “We love it because she’s just so creative. So any moment, on any circumstance, she actually just writes a song, so we love her and having her around is fun,” Elsa explained to Entertainment Tonight. “[We’ll say], ‘Just sing us something,’ and she does.”

And Elsa isn’t the only one who has love for Miley. — Her little ones do too! “They really enjoy her,” Elsa said of her children’s relationship with Miley. Elsa and Chris are parents to twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 3, and a daughter India Rose, 5. “She’s amazing and my kids love her,” the mom of three added before complimenting Miley’s voice once more. Elsa attended the 12 Strong premiere with her husband Chris, as the pair star alongside one another in the film.

The Spanish actress and Miley have had a close relationship for years. They’ve been photographed on girls trips and support one another whenever they get the chance. In fact, they even have matching wave tattoos which they got in 2016.

Elsa’s compliments about Miley came at an interesting time. Speculation has been brewing that Miley and fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 28, secretly married while she visiting the actor in his native, Australia. The singer jetted to Byron Bay, on the New South Wales coast of Australia, where she spent the New Year with Liam. Shortly after, the pair were photographed with rings on those fingers, which caused onlookers to believe they had tied the knot in secret. However, Miley and Liam have yet to address or confirm the wedding reports.

While it’s unclear if the couple said “I do,” one thing is for sure — All is good in paradise! Miley gushed over her man on his 28th birthday, which lands on January 13. She wrote Liam the cutest message on her Instagram story, which was accompanied by adorable emojis and snaps of the two.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam will tie the knot in 2018?