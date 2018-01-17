Lamar Odom Sends Best Wishes To Pregnant Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian In New Interview

Burying the hatchet! Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom just weighed on her pregnancy with some touching words. Check it out!

Lamar Odom, 38, appears in an upcoming episode of BET’s Mancave where he weighs in on his ex Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 26. And instead of opening up old wounds, Lamar offers KoKo some thoughtful words on becoming a mama. “I’m happy for her,” he says, via Us Weekly‘s sneak peek. “She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman.” Awww! Head here for loads more photos of Khloe.

The former baller also adds that he’s accepted that their relationship has come to an end. “I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me,” Lamar says. “But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.” That last line seems a little barby and got a laugh but, considering this former couple’s past, Lamar looks like he’s really found closure.

As we previously reported, right after the 33-year-old reality star made the announcement that she’s expecting her first child, Lamar didn’t take the news all that well. “Lamar is happy for Khloe but that doesn’t mean this doesn’t hurt, it’s heartbreaking for him that she’s having a baby with someone else,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He‘s not over Khloe, their divorce is still a painful subject for him and one of his biggest regrets is that he wasn’t able to get her pregnant. And now that she’s having someone else’s baby it’s a big reminder of how he failed.” Here’s hoping Lamar is as happy for Khloe as he sounds now!

