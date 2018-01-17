Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal Her Newborn Baby’s Name? See Her Cryptic Post

Wait, did Kim Kardashian just share the baby name that she and Kanye West have decided on for their 3rd child!? See the mysterios photo and decide for yourself!

The debate rages on over what exactly Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, will name their newborn baby girl! However, now the reality TV star has shared a strange image on her Instagram that has fans speculating that she might be teasing a name she and her hubby are considering! The image couldn’t be more simple. It features the handbag designer Louis Vuitton’s iconic patter with the logo directly in the center. Could Kimmy be telling her friends that she’s want to name her girl Louis Vuitton West? How about Louise West? Head here for tons more pics of Kim looking fabulous!

As we previously reported, landing on a name for their 3rd child has reportedly been a real struggle for the world-famous pair, which naturally had fans weighing in! “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still deciding between three names for their newborn daughter. The main decision now is they have the name ideas, but they don’t have the order they want the name to be. They are still figuring out what should be the first name and the middle name. One of the names is very unique, where the other is more normal and both Kanye and Kim are still figuring out what they want to go with as the first name. They are hoping to make the decision in the next day or two.” Is one of them Louise!? We’re dying here!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Did Kim just cleverly reveal he son’s name or is she just messing with us? Let us know in the comments section below!