Is Kim Kardashian Going To Have A Butt Reduction? Report Claims The Big Booty Era Is Ending

What’s Kim Kardashian without her voluptuous backside!? Well, we may soon find out — a new report claims she’s considering getting butt reduction surgery!

Kim Kardashian, 37, may have made a name for herself with help from her now-famous booty, but now that she’s a star, she’s reportedly decided she doesn’t need her butt anymore! “Kim isn’t pleased with the way her butt looks and isn’t feeling the huge butt trend anymore,” an insider tells Life & Style. “That’s why she hasn’t been flaunting it as much on social media. She’s been talking abut undergoing butt reduction surgery.” The mag didn’t reveal any of Kim’s specific plans, but considering she and Kanye West, 40, JUST welcomed a new baby on Jan. 15, it’s likely she won’t be rushing to have a lengthy procedure like this any time soon.

For years, there’ve been rumors that Kim’s large butt is the result of implants, but during one episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she shot down the speculation by having her booty x-rayed. When comparing the results to those of Kourtney Kardashian’s breasts, which do have implants, the doctor said it was clear that Kim’s derriere was au-natural! Back in 2016, Kim addressed some wild rumors she had read about herself, including one that estimated the size of her butt at 55 inches. “My butt is NOT that big,” she insisted. “I would say it’s 12 inches off, or something. But it’s definitely not 55 inches.”

Despite Life & Style’s report that a butt reduction may be in Kim’s future, HollywoodLife recently heard EXCLUSIVELY that the 37-year-old is making it a priority to spend less time obsessing over her butt. “2018 is going to be all about positivity for Kim,” our insider explained. “She’s working on her self-love, that’s one of her big resolutions. She will keep working hard to stay fit and healthy, but will also strive towards a more accepting attitude towards her body for the sake of her children.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim should have a butt reduction? Do you think she’ll ever go through with it?