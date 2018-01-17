Despite recently getting criticism for having acne, Kendall Jenner proved she’s above the haters by refusing to cover up with makeup for a casual outing. See the new pic!

Kendall Jenner, 22, was photographed driving around Los Angeles in a sports car on Jan. 16, and she kept things cool and casual for the outing. While the supermodel knows how to dress up and look glam like the best of them, she opted for a fresh-faced, makeup free look this time. Kendall put her natural skin on display, even though she was recently shamed for having acne on her face at the Golden Globe Awards. Just like anyone else, Kendall suffers from some pimples every once in a while, and she should NOT be forced to cake on makeup to cover it up all the time. SEE THE NEW, MAKEUP-FREE PHOTO OF KENDALL RIGHT HERE.

After her skin had people buzzing at the Globes, Kendall took to Twitter to make it clear that she was not letting the criticism have an affect on her. “Never let that s*** stop you,” the 22-year-old tweeted after the red carpet event. For years, Kendall has been open about the fact that she doesn’t have perfect skin, and she admittedly wasn’t always so confident about it. “I had such bad acne when I was younger; I remember it SO well,” she wrote on her website in 2015. “I started having skin issues around the 8th or 9th grade. I think I just got acne from being a teenager and simply growing up, which happens to SO many people. But, where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them.”

At the time, she said she’d been acne-free for three years. Of course, it’s natural to have a flare up every once in a while, especially with the pressures of the industry Kendall works in. However, she’s always urged her fans not to let any “flaw” in their physical appearance get to them.”It took a solid amount of time to be okay with my skin and gain back my confidence,” she added in 2015. “Slowly, I’m working towards not caring and I’m just in so much of a better place about it all now that I’m older. I realized that it’s a part of life for some people and it doesn’t define who you are.”

