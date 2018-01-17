Jonas Brothers Reunion Rumors: Will The Band Really Get Back Together In 2018?

After the Jonas Brothers seemingly reactivated their Instagram account, fans started freaking out about a possible reunion. But is the band really back together?

Are the Jonas Brothers back together? While fans are hyped for a reunion, it unfortunately looks like the comeback we’ve been waiting for isn’t actually happening. There aren’t any plans for Nick Jonas, 25, Joe Jonas, 28, and Kevin Jonas, 30, to do a reunion tour, sources close to the three brothers told The Blast. The reunion rumors started when someone claimed the brothers’ official Instagram account was reactivated on Jan. 15, but the account wasn’t reactivated because it was never shut down, sources told the website. There hasn’t been a photo posted to the account since they split professionally in 2013, and nothing has been added in the wake of the rumors.

While the Jonas Bros. reunion looks unlikely, we get why fans started freaking out. After the rumors began, one of the former band’s musicians posted a photo hanging out with Nick, Kevin and Joe with the caption “Family reunion.” But a photo-op with all the members of the band is the only reunion we’re likely to get from here on out.

But just because the three brothers won’t be making music together in the studio, doesn’t mean we won’t be getting new tracks from them. Nick has launched a solo career that’s brought us jams like “Close” and “Jealous” and he even attended the 2018 Golden Globes after “Home,” the song he worked on for the movie Ferdinand, was nominated for Best Original Song. Joe, on the other hand, has been releasing songs like “Cake By The Ocean” and “Toothbrush” with his band DNCE. Kevin left music, but we don’t blame him — he’s happily married to Danielle Deleasa, 31, who he has two children with, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas.

But all hope isn’t lost! Another Jonas-themed get-together will likely happen when Joe gets married to his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 21. The couple got engaged in Oct. 2017, and even though a wedding date hasn’t been set yet, when it does come we can expect some dapper pics of the three brothers celebrating Joe and Sophie’s special day. Maybe we’ll even get a video of them all singing at the reception! Right now, that’s our best hope for a JoBro comeback.

HollywoodLifers, are you disappointed the Jonas Brothers aren’t back together?