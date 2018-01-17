Iconic Versace Dresses — See Most Famous Looks Of All Time: J-Lo & More

‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ premieres on Jan. 17, so we thought we’d take a look back at the most famous Versace designs of all time. See pics!

American Crime Story is back, this time, with director and producer Ryan Murphy telling the tale of the The Assassination of Gianni Versace. The show premieres on FX on Jan. 17, and if one thing is for sure, it’s going to be chock-full of fabulous fashion. We wanted to take a look back at some of the most fabulous Versace fashions, and boy oh boy, there are a lot! The most famous dress of all was the green, plunging neckline creation that Jennifer Lopez wore to the Grammys in 2000. Almost 20 years ago! Another super famous design was “THAT dress” — the black dress that Elizabeth Hurley wore in 1994, alongside then boyfriend Hugh Grant at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. The super revealing dress garnered her a LOT of attention — some positive and some negative.

Versace dresses have been worn by some of the most famous celebs ever since. Very recently, Kylie Jenner wore Versace to the 2017 Met Gala, with Donatella Versace as her date. For her final state dinner, Michelle Obama wore a sequin, rose gold gown in October 2016 that was absolutely spectacular. Angelina Jolie‘s famous LEG DRESS from the 2012 Oscars was Versace. Even Oprah choose the designer for a black, strapless gown as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. See all the most gorgeous dresses in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, is J-Lo’s green dress your favorite iconic Versace dress?