Ellen Pompeo: I Totally ‘Understand’ Why Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh & More Left ‘Grey’s

Not everyone sticks around Grey Sloan. Ellen Pompeo reveals in a new interview that she’s totally supportive when her cast members leave the show when they’ve had ‘enough.’

Grey’s Anatomy is still one of the most-watched TV shows after 14 seasons, and Ellen Pompeo, 48, is a huge reason why. After all, she does play the Meredith Grey. The beloved has lost some fan favorite cast members over the years like Patrick Dempsey, 52, Sandra Oh, 46, and Sara Ramirez, 42. Despite their exits from the show, Ellen is totally understanding of why they chose to leave. “Patrick had an 11-year run on this show,” Ellen told our sister site Deadline. “He had an incredible 11-year run, and it’s not for everybody to stay forever. Sandra Oh had a 10-year run. Sara Ramirez did a 10-year run. It’s unusual for people to stay on a show this long. So I completely understand when people have had enough. It’s really hard to do an hourlong drama year after year after year, it takes an incredible amount of stamina.”

Other key characters such as Katherine Heigl, 39, T.R. Knight, 44, and Isaiah Washington left the show in earlier seasons. Those beloved characters may be gone, but they haven’t been forgotten. Sandra, Sara, and Katherine could pop up again someday since their characters are still alive. Isaiah returned back in 2014 for a special guest appearance. Over the years, the show has added a number of fantastic character who we’ve come to know and love.

Ellen has signed a new 2-year deal with ABC that has her earning more than $20 million a year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Even though she’s worked on Grey’s Anatomy for over a decade, she hasn’t gotten sick of it yet. “I just stay because it works for my lifestyle, and I get to be a mom to my kids, and Shonda, like I said, has empowered me in a way where my role is much bigger than it was,” she also told Deadline.

Grey’s Anatomy returns for the second half of season 14 on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

