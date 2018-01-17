Is Justin Bieber Teasing Selena Gomez? — He Jokes A Tree Finally Showed Him ‘What Love Is’

Justin Bieber is in love, but it might not be with Selena Gomez! See him joke about finally finding love… with a tree.

Justin Bieber, 23, just professed his love on social media, but it wasn’t to his girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25. The “Friends” singer shared a photo on Instagram of himself hugging the base of a palm tree and giving the camera a thumbs-up. To add to the humor, he looks upward like he’s deep in though with a blissful smile stretched across his face. “Now I know what Love is,” he captioned the funny photo. See it below!

There’s a lot to break down in this Instagram post. There’s the obvious interpretation that Justin is just being his silly self, which we love! But the literal tree-hugging could mean he also loves the environment — and that guess probably wouldn’t be too far off. The “Love Yourself” singer is now 23, but for his 17th and 18th birthdays he asked fans to donate to charity:water, which uses 100 percent of its donations on clean water projects in developing countries. For the two years combined, Beliebers raised about $66,700. Recognizing that not everyone has the same access to clean drinking water and trying to make everyone’s environment better? Now that’s what love is!

But if you’re worried the photo is actually teasing his relationship with Selena, this wouldn’t be the first time a pic falsely hinted that the “Wolves” singer isn’t the only one on his mind. A photo from Thanksgiving 2017 surfaced on Jan. 16 showing the “Sorry” singer posing with his ex-girlfriend Caitlin Beadles. But not to worry — Justin is best friends with her brother Christian Beadles, who posted the photo with a caption calling the pair his “brother and sister.” Christian is actually the friend who posted that video of the “What Do You Mean” singer seemingly dissing Jake and Logan Paul! Photos can be deceiving, but Justin’s most recent photo-ops seem innocent enough (the video may be another story, though). Keep on posting, Justin!

Now I know what Love is A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:45pm PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s latest Instagram? Let us know below in the comments!