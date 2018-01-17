Chrissy Teigen, Mark Hamill & More Mock Donald Trump’s Fake News Awards — See Epic Memes

Chrissy Teigen, Mark Hamill and more celebs took to Twitter to call out Donald Trump and the Fake News Awards with hilarious memes. See them here!

Donald Trump introduced the winners for the Fake News Awards on Jan. 17 and it didn’t take long for Chrissy Teigen, Mark Hamill, and other celebs to mock him and the results! Chrissy led the pack with an epic clip of herself sitting in an empty theater with papers in seats that showed drawings of news broadcasters such as Jake Tapper and networks such as CNN and MSNBC. She didn’t leave a caption but, was one really needed?! Mark’s tweet included a hilarious checklist of how he was getting ready for the ceremony that included reading Michael Wolff‘s epic expose on Trump, Fire and Fury, getting his hair done, for which he provided an amusing photo, and bashing President Jefferson for never bothering to create an awards show! Check out some of Trump’s biggest celebrity feuds on social media here!

Kathy Griffin, who caused major controversy after holding a fake Trump head covered in fake blood in the past, joined the mock party when she posted her own funny tweet about the awards. “CNN just SWEPT at the Highly Anticipated Donald Trump Fake News Awards. I’m just grateful that ‘Highlights’ & TV Guide print edition got a pass,” her tweet read. Political commentator Ben Shapiro congratulated CNN on its 4 big Fake News awards while posting a GIF of actress Sally Field saying “You like me!” The trend continued when screenwriter Eric Haywood tweeted a meme of the infamous moment Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner at the Miss Universe pageant.

Writer Seth Abramson pointed out Trump criticizing the Obamacare website when it crashed after the Fake News Awards site seemed to crash, and television producer Andy Lassner compared the broken site link with the way Trump is running the country. “Nice job on the Fake News Awards link, President A**hat and @GOP. Lol. Exactly how y’all run the country,” the tweet read.

Despite all the funny memes circulating social media, within an hour of Trump’s tweet about the Fake News Awards, the website announcing the winners shut down. As with posts in the past, it looks like Trump and his outspokenness broke the internet again!

1-I've done my homework!

2-Had my hair done for the Red Carpet!

3-I am SO ready for THE FAKE NEWS AWARDS!!!

4-Ignore loser President Jefferson who never even bothered to create an Award Show & is not only a buzz-kill, but is also quite dead. pic.twitter.com/0PYhDaY0RM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 17, 2018

CNN just SWEPT at the Highly Anticipated Donald Trump Fake News Awards. I’m just grateful that “Highlights” & TV Guide print edition got a pass. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 18, 2018

Congrats to CNN on its 4 big Fake News awards! pic.twitter.com/KMfcbMaEu9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 18, 2018

LIVE FROM THE FAKE NEWS AWARDS: pic.twitter.com/IAfyxFQANU — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) January 18, 2018

Remember when Trump criticized the Obamacare website AT LENGTH, saying he'd never put out a website so slow or buggy? Tonight he set up a SINGLE-PAGE, STATIC WEBSITE for his Fake News Awards, and it CRASHED in SECONDS. pic.twitter.com/EguGEMxoKu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 18, 2018

Nice job on the Fake News Awards link, President Asshat and @GOP. Lol. Exactly how y’all run the country. pic.twitter.com/ZrRwauogab — andy lassner (@andylassner) January 18, 2018

