Caitlyn Jenner Begging To Be In The Delivery Room With Kylie: She Wants To Be There For Her

Caitlyn Jenner is understandably desperate to be by her daughter Kylie Jenner’s side when her reported baby arrives despite a falling-out with the family! Details!

As Kylie Jenner‘s alleged due date approaches, we’re desperate to know just who exactly will be in the delivery room. It’s safe to assume that her mother Kris Jenner, 62, will be on hand, but who else!? Well, thanks to our insider, we’re now learning that despite some harsh words for the family in recent days Caitlyn Jenner, 68, is fighting to be with Kylie when the time comes. “Caitlyn wants to be in the delivery room with Kylie, and if she is not, she anticipates she’ll be in the hospital and be one of the first to see Kylie and her child after giving birth and she wants to help out and give Kylie anything she needs including advice, comfort and support immediately,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The insider went on to add that Caitlyn will do whatever it takes to be a part of the supposed delivery, including biting her tongue. “And if anyone from the Kardashian family is also at the hospital at the same time, Caitlyn isn’t going to make a scene because Kylie’s labor trumps anything else that Caitlyn and the family are dealing with. Kylie wants Caitlyn there and also wants nothing petty to happen during the whole labor process. Caitlyn is completely down for that and will not make any issues arise because she would never want to steal this moment from Kylie. Everyone is going to play nice because that is what Kylie wants.” Head here for loads more Kylie snaps!

As we previously shared, planning for the reported pregnancy has put Kris and Caitlyn at odds. “Kris is planning on having parts of the delivery and hospital experience shot by the KUWTK cameras and that is upsetting for Caitlyn who is no longer a regular on the reality series,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Caitlyn and Kris are also arguing about everything from which hospital Kylie should deliver her baby, to who should be allowed inside the room with Kylie when she gives birth. Kylie would love for both of her parents to be with her, in the delivery room, when her baby is born, but the constant arguing between them is making agreeing on anything difficult.” Yikes! That’s definitely not the ideal situation for bringing a child into the world. Here’s hoping they can get along for Kylie!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Caitlyn be allowed in the delivery room despite her beef with the Kardashians? Let us know in the comments section below.